A KC-46A Pegasus sits on the flightline at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, US. Credit: US Air Force photo by Joshua J Seybert.

Boeing has received a contract for the production and delivery of a total of 15 KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft for the US Air Force (USAF).

The value of this ninth KC-46A production lot contract is approximately $2.3bn.

Boeing received the eighth lot contract last August while the seventh and sixth lot contracts were awarded in January 2021.

According to the US Department of Defense announcement, the contract modification exercises one of the options from the basic contract to deliver KC-46A as well as associated data, subscriptions and licences to the USAF.

Deliveries of the aircraft under the ninth lot are expected to complete by August 2026.

Production of aircraft will be carried out at Boeing’s facility in Everett, Washington. The company said this work will also be supported by a supplier network of 37,000 workers, engaged by more than 650 companies across the 40 US states.

Boeing KC-46 programme manager and vice-president James Burgess said: “The combat-ready KC-46A is transforming the role of the tanker for the 21st century.

“We are proud to work side-by-side with the USAF ensuring Pegasus provides unmatched capabilities and continues to evolve for the US and its allies’ global mission needs.”

The KC-46A is an advanced multi-mission aerial refuelling aircraft, deployed to supply fuel and data to the fleet while also supporting personnel and aeromedical transportation to maintain joint force rapid mobility, global reach as well as agile combat employment.

The company is under contract to deliver as many as 128 Pegasus aircraft to the USAF. So far, Boeing has completed the delivery of 68 aerial refuelers.

Last year, Boeing secured a contract to deliver two more KC-46A aircraft to Japan.