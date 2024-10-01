Boeing has been awarded a $6.9bn contract by the US Department of Defense to produce and deliver Small Diameter Bombs (SDBs), which has implications for Foreign Military Sales to a number of countries.
This undefinitised contract action encompasses Lots 20-29 of SDB production and guarantees an initial award for Lot 20. The contract enhances precision strike capabilities for allies, including Japan, Bulgaria, and Ukraine.
The guided weapon can detect, track, and destroy stationary or moving targets with high-precision and stand-off range during the day and at night in all-weather conditions.
Importance of the contract
The SDBs, designed to improve strike capabilities while minimising collateral damage, are expected to be part of the military arsenals of the three beneficiary nations.
Bulgaria is a Nato member and partner of the US, with the integration of SDBs into its military operations will facilitating “improved interoperability” with Nato allies, according to the US State Department. In 2023, fellow Nato member Norway received US State Department approval for a $293m sale of up to 580 GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bombs-Increment II (SDB-II). This proposed sale enhances Norway’s F-35A fleet.
For Ukraine, this contract represents an infusion of munitions that will enhance its capabilities amidst its ongoing conflict against Russia.
The Small Diameter Bomb can be integrated into various fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft, including the F-16C/D, which Bulgaria and Ukraine currently have or will have in their fleets soon.
Last week, the US claimed they have plans to expand F-16 pilot training for Ukraine in 2025 amidst its conflict with Russia. This initiative, authorised by US President Joe Biden, will train 18 Ukrainian pilots.
The contract will be executed primarily at Boeing’s St. Louis, Missouri, facility, and completion is expected by 31 December, 2035.
As countries like Japan, Bulgaria, and Ukraine enhance their military capabilities through the acquisition of SDBs, the contract highlights the role of the Small-Diameter Bomb in helping to balance regional stability.