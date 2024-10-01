The Small Diameter Bomb has the capability to be incorporated into a range of fourth and fifth-generation fighter aircraft, such as the F-16C/D. Source: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Boeing has been awarded a $6.9bn contract by the US Department of Defense to produce and deliver Small Diameter Bombs (SDBs), which has implications for Foreign Military Sales to a number of countries.

This undefinitised contract action encompasses Lots 20-29 of SDB production and guarantees an initial award for Lot 20. The contract enhances precision strike capabilities for allies, including Japan, Bulgaria, and Ukraine.

The guided weapon can detect, track, and destroy stationary or moving targets with high-precision and stand-off range during the day and at night in all-weather conditions.

Importance of the contract

The SDBs, designed to improve strike capabilities while minimising collateral damage, are expected to be part of the military arsenals of the three beneficiary nations.

Bulgaria is a Nato member and partner of the US, with the integration of SDBs into its military operations will facilitating “improved interoperability” with Nato allies, according to the US State Department. In 2023, fellow Nato member Norway received US State Department approval for a $293m sale of up to 580 GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bombs-Increment II (SDB-II). This proposed sale enhances Norway’s F-35A fleet.

For Ukraine, this contract represents an infusion of munitions that will enhance its capabilities amidst its ongoing conflict against Russia.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The Small Diameter Bomb can be integrated into various fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft, including the F-16C/D, which Bulgaria and Ukraine currently have or will have in their fleets soon.

Last week, the US claimed they have plans to expand F-16 pilot training for Ukraine in 2025 amidst its conflict with Russia. This initiative, authorised by US President Joe Biden, will train 18 Ukrainian pilots.

The contract will be executed primarily at Boeing’s St. Louis, Missouri, facility, and completion is expected by 31 December, 2035.

As countries like Japan, Bulgaria, and Ukraine enhance their military capabilities through the acquisition of SDBs, the contract highlights the role of the Small-Diameter Bomb in helping to balance regional stability.