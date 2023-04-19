US-based defence solutions manufacturer Boeing has been awarded an $8.1m order to manufacture, assemble and deliver equipment in support of the F/A-18E/F programme for the US Navy.
The work will be performed in St Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in December 2025. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.
The programme provides the US Navy with a capable, flexible, and affordable weapon system that complements the capabilities of other naval aircraft.
Boeing is a provider of aerospace products and services, with a portfolio that includes commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defence systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.
According to GlobalData’s The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2022-2032 report, Boeing is anticipated to account for 15.6% of the North American military fixed-wing aircraft. It is estimated to garner $47.8bn in revenue over the forecast period due to its contract for programmes such as the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, P-8 Poseidon, F-15EX and KC-46 Pegasus.
The company has a long history of supporting the US military and its allies and is committed to delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of defence customers.
The US has contracted Boeing to provide support equipment for the F/A-18E/F programme but it has plans to replace the aircraft in the future.
The US Navy’s F/A-XX programme, a component of the broader USN Next Generation Air Dominance programme, is looking to create a new jet to replace the older Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet models, with an in-service date originally planned for 2030.
The navy has opted for an open architecture design so that the aircraft can be reconfigured for different mission requirements, according to GlobalData.
A variety of US allies have the F/A-18E/F in their inventory, reaching most corners of the world. Allies such as Canada, Switzerland, Kuwait and Qatar have procured fighter aircraft within the last decade.
Boeing delivered 39 major platforms across its various programmes in Q1 this year, including helicopters, fighter jets, tankers, and satellites.