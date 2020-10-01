US approves sale of F/A-18E/F and F-35 JSF to Switzerland

The US State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale of F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) aircraft to Switzerland.

The sale includes 40 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft and related equipment worth an estimated $7.452bn and 40 F-35 JSF aircraft and related equipment worth about $6.58bn.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency has also notified Congress about the sales.

Under the $7.452bn deal, Switzerland has requested 36 F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, 72 F414-GE-400 engines (installed), 4 F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft and eight F414-GE-400 engines (installed).

Among the others are 16 F414-GE-400 spare engines, 44 M61A2 20MM gun systems, 25 Advanced Targeting Forward-Looking Infrared (ATFLIR)/other targeting pod, 55 AN/ALR-67(V)3 Electric Warfare Countermeasures Receiving sets and 55 AN/ALQ-214 Integrated Countermeasures systems.



As part of the $6.58bn sale, Switzerland requested 40 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Conventional Take Off and Landing (CTOL) aircraft, 46 Pratt & Whitney F-135 engines, 40 Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II+ (Plus) Tactical Missiles, 50 Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs) and six Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II Special Air Training Missiles (NATMS).

The DSCA said in a statement: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly European nation that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

In a separate development, the US approved a possible foreign military sale of items and services to the Government of India to extend follow-on support for the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft fleet.

Under the $90m sale, the US will also provide aircraft consumables spares and repair / return parts and ground support and equipment.

Last month, State Department approved a sale of four AE-2100D Turbo Prop engines and two Multifunctional, Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminal Block Upgrade Two (MIDS-LVT BU2) to France.