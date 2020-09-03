France to buy engines and MIDS-LVT BU2 for C-130 aircraft from US

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US State Department has approved a sale of four AE-2100D Turbo Prop engines and two Multifunctional, Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminal Block Upgrade Two (MIDS-LVT BU2) to France.

The possible foreign military sale (FMS) also includes related equipment and is estimated to cost $350m.

Additionally, the US will provide AN/ARC-210 radios, AN/ARC-164 radios, L-3 CSW Multiband Receiver/Transmitters, AN/ARN-153 Navigation Systems, AN/ARN-147 Receivers, AN/APN-241 Radar Receiver Transmitter Processor and ARC-190 High Frequency Receivers among others.

In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said: “The proposed sale will improve France’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing the necessary sustainment, services, and spare parts to support the co-managed fleet of French and German C-130 aircraft.”

Lockheed Martin, Rolls Royce, General Electric Aviation System, Raytheon and ViaSat will serve as principal contractors.



In a separate development, the department approved a possible FMS of AIM-120C-7/8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) to Spain.

The sale includes 100 AIM-120C-7/8 AMRAAMs and related equipment worth an estimated $248.5m. Spain has also requested for one AMRAAM guidance section.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense is the prime contractor for sale to Spain.

The proposed sale package to both the customers also includes encryption devices, containers, weapon support and support equipment, spare parts and repair parts as well as other support services.

The DSCA has also notified Congress about both sales.

Last month, the department approved a possible FMS of AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM to Japan.