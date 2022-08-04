Boeing to continue providing KC-767A PBL support to Italian Air Force

The Italian Air Force operates a fleet of four KC-767 tanker aircraft. Credit: © Boeing.

Boeing has signed an order to continue providing full performance-based logistics (PBL) support to the Italian Air Force’s (ItAF) four KC-767A aerial tanker aircraft.

The order was signed between the Italian Ministry of Defense’s (MoD) certification authority Directorate for Air Armaments and Airworthiness (DAAA) and Boeing.

As part of this contract, the company will provide ‘tip-to-tail’ support to the ItAF’s four tanker aircraft through December 2025.

Additionally, Boeing will deliver line and heavy maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), engineering support, publications revisions, supply chain services, along with flight and maintenance training support.

DAAA Rome director lieutenant general Giuseppe Lupoli said: “These aircraft are truly a strategic and highly visible Italian national asset.

“Through the partnership with Boeing, the Italian Air Force aims at having continued high mission readiness and success throughout the 41-month extended PBL agreement period of performance.”

Boeing has been providing integrated fleet support to the Italian tanker aircraft since 2011, the same year ItAF commissioned the first two KC-767A aircraft.

The training and sustainment have allowed KC-767A refuelling tankers to deliver high utilisation, including nearly 36,000 flight hours and more than 9,000 missions, as well as over 123Mlb of fuel offloaded.

According to Boeing, the ItAF’s KC-767 aircraft operate on average at twice the utilisation rates per aircraft of traditional military tankers.

Boeing Government Services Europe & Israel senior director Indra Duivenvoorde said: “Boeing is committed to strengthening the more than 70-year partnership with the Italian Armed Forces and industry.

“We have exceeded our KC-767 strategic partnership requirements to date and will continue to support the Italian industry under this new contract.

“And Boeing remains committed to continuing our excellent relationship with the Italian defence forces and industry.”