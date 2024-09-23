A Boeing flight-test crew conducted functional checks during the aircraft’s first flight from Birmingham Airport. Source: Boeing

Boeing has completed the first functional flight of the UK’s E-7 Wedgetail, a development in the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) advanced Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) programme.

The unpainted aircraft is one of three being modified in Birmingham. Its full operational capability is expected to enhance the RAF’s surveillance and control capacity.

The UK’s new Labour government has announced it will not order additional E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning aircraft. This leaves the Royal Air Force with only three aircraft planned for acquisition, below the seven E-3D Sentry planes previously operated.

This decision follows the retirement of the E-3D fleet in 2021, resulting in an expected four-year capability gap until the first E-7 arrives in 2025. Due to budget cuts, the acquisition has been reduced from an initial five aircraft.

The functional flight took place from Birmingham Airport, marking the commencement of a test and evaluation phase for the aircraft, which is designed to enhance the UK’s situational awareness and tactical command in combat environments.

The E-7 Wedgetail platform is designed to provide real-time, multi-domain awareness through its Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) sensor. This sensor offers 360-degree detection and tracking of airborne and maritime threats. Based on Boeing’s 737 Next Generation (NG) airframe, the aircraft is being modified at STS Aviation Services in Birmingham by a team of more than 100.

“This safe and systematic Functional Check Flight is an important step for Boeing and the RAF as part of our rigorous and extensive testing and evaluation,” commented Stu Voboril, Boeing vice president and E-7 programme manager. “Our team is committed to ensuring the E-7 delivers the safety, quality, and capabilities we’ve promised to our customer as we prepare for delivery of the UK’s first E-7 Wedgetail to the RAF.”

The RAF’s E-7 Wedgetail fleet will be stationed at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, operating alongside the Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft. Both aircraft share the Boeing 737 NG platform, allowing for operational synergies and reduced maintenance complexity.

Last week, the UK Royal Air Force opened a new maintenance facility at RAF Lossiemouth for its forthcoming E-7 Wedgetail aircraft.

Once fully operational, the Wedgetail will provide RAF commanders with battlefield intelligence, enabling more coordination of air, sea, and ground forces. As a platform already deployed by the Royal Australian Air Force, Republic of Korea Air Force, and Turkish Air Force, the Wedgetail is also being developed for the US Air Force and Nato, further highlighting its interoperability benefits.

Richard Murray, Director of Air Support at Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), emphasised the importance of this milestone: “This first flight marks a significant milestone for the programme and for our team who have worked tirelessly with our partners to progress what is a hugely complex endeavour. We are moving forward and will be delivering this critical capability to the RAF.”

International collaboration

The RAF’s Wedgetail programme is supported by a tri-lateral agreement with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the US Air Force (USAF), which focuses on collaborative development, evaluation, and operational readiness. This cooperation ensures interoperability and supports the joint development of future capabilities, training, and platform sustainment.

Group Captain Richard Osselton, RAF Programme Director for Wedgetail, praised the collaboration: “Achieving the first flight of Wedgetail is a significant milestone, representing an outstanding effort from the RAF programme team, DE&S, Boeing, and STS Aviation. We will now build on this success and look forward to continuing the Test & Evaluation phase as part of our preparations for the aircraft to enter into service.”

Looking ahead

Following a series of flight tests and further evaluation, the aircraft is expected to be painted in RAF livery later this autumn. The final operational fleet will consist of three Wedgetail aircraft, providing the RAF with surveillance capabilities far beyond those of ground-based systems and conventional fighter aircraft.

Maria Laine, President of Boeing UK, Ireland, and the Nordics, commented on the broader significance of the UK programme: “We’re proud of the robust E-7 modification line we’ve stood up in the UK to deliver the RAF’s future Airborne Early Warning & Control fleet. We are committed to delivering this crucial capability to support the UK’s national security and contribute toward regional stability.”

Additional reporting by Richard Thomas.