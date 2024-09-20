The UK Royal Air Force has officially opened a new maintenance facility to house its newly acquired E-7 Wedgetail fleet according to an update from 19 September 2024.
Located at RAF Lossiemouth, North Eastern Scotland, the new structure sits alongside the Atlantic Building, from which the UK’s fleet of nine Poseidon MRA Mk1 aircraft already operate.
The new facility was built by Boeing supplier, McLaughlin & Harvey, with more than 175 people employed on site at the project’s peak over a period of 18 months.
The building was officially opened in a ceremony at Lossiemouth by RAF programme lead Air Commodore Alex Hicks in the presence of Boeing Defence UK fixed wing director Ashley Parkes, McLaughlin & Harvey’s managing director Paul Griffen, and Stephen Horrocks (pictured with Air Cdre Hicks), head of multi-mission aircraft and Lossiemouth programme lead Laura McNally both of Defence Equipment and Support.
E-7 Wedgetail procurement
The RAF will soon induct three E-7 Wedgetail aircraft from Boeing which will be in active service over the next 20 years at least.
The platform is a successor to the E-3D Sentry and it will provide a fifth-generation airborne early wanring and control (AEW&C) capability, with a multi-role electronically scanned array that is interoperable and interchangeable with key allies.
Wedgetail is capable of generating a 360-degree view of the airspace and as a force multiplier, it will provide advanced warnign of approaching threats to enable commanders to fight effectively in complex environments.
Collocating engineering teams
Known as the Combined Line Engineering facility, the building will bring together engineering teams for the Poseidon and Wedgetail.
“It is a real privilege to open the Combined Line Engineering facility for the joint use of Poseidon and Wedgetail engineering teams,” said Air Cdre Alex Hicks, Head of Capability Delivery for ISR. “Collocating the teams will bring significant advantage to Defence as they operate, train and learn from each other to drive synergies into the maintenance of the two capabilities.
“Thank you to all of the stakeholders that have worked hard to deliver such an excellent capability to the Front Line, your efforts will provide benefit for years to come.”