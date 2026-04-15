Boeing delivered 17 AH-64 Apache helicopters in Q1 FY26. Credit: Daverse/Shutterstock.com.

Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security (BDS) division has opened fiscal 2026 stronger in terms of deliveries with 30 deliveries in the first quarter.

The total exceeds the 26 aircraft delivered in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year but falls short of the 37 delivered in the preceding quarter, Q4 FY25.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

During the quarter, the Defense, Space & Security division delivered 17 AH-64 Apache helicopters, comprising two new aircraft and 15 remanufactured units.

The division also delivered two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, including one new aircraft and one renewed aircraft as well as two MH-139 helicopters.

In addition, the deliveries include four KC-46 tankers, one F-15 Models, two F/A-18 models, one P-8 model, and one commercial and civil satellite.

Boeing also delivered 143 commercial aircraft including 114 737 aircraft, along with six 767s, eight 777s, and 15 787s during the quarter. This tally is also up from 130 commercial deliveries in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Separately, in January, the US Air Force awarded Boeing a contract to manufacture four additional MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters and provide related sustainment, increasing the total number of these aircraft under contract to 38.

Boeing also recently secured a contract valued at up to $2.8bn to upgrade F-15 aircraft operated by the Republic of Korea, in February this year.

The company was also awarded separate contract by the US Air Force that month to deliver a modernised flight deck for the C-17A Globemaster III.

The contract covers the design, production, integration, qualification, and military certification of updated avionics and mission-critical systems for the aircraft.