BlueHalo wins $80m contract from US AFRL for DEMSAW programme

BlueHalo's Directed Energy Modelling, Simulation, Analysis and Wargaming concept. Credit: Blue Halo/PRNewswire.

BlueHalo has won a contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for Directed Energy Modeling, Simulation, Analysis and Wargaming (DEMSAW) programme.

The contract has an estimated value of $80m.

Under the DEMSAW programme, the company will provide its Wargaming as a Service Enterprise (WaaSE) as a solution.

It will support the development and operation of a credible virtual range and a digital ecosystem for housing Modelling, Simulation, Analysis and Wargaming (MSA&W) tools.

Additionally, the WaaSE solution will support the transition of directed energy (DE) systems and concepts to the warfighters.

BlueHalo sector president Jimmy Jenkins said: “We are thrilled to offer AFRL RDMW a credible virtual range that seamlessly integrates an end-to-end system for higher fidelity products for the transition of directed energy.

“BlueHalo’s improved digital ecosystem with automated processes, libraries, tools, models, and documentation will enhance productivity and quality.”

According to BlueHalo, the WaaSE solution will help warfighters to envision future warfare scenarios.

With the WaaSE solution, warfighters can also determine the impact of weapons on current and future threats.

Furthermore, the DEMSAW contract will expedite and enhance the Wargaming and Simulation Branch (RDMW) programme of AFRL’s Directed Energy Directorate, using a disciplined systems engineering approach.

BlueHalo chief growth officer James Batt said: “Our WaaSE approach will provide the Air Force, and the warfighter community, with cost, capability, and operational advantages.”

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, BlueHalo focuses on providing engineering solutions and other capabilities in space technologies, missile defence, C4ISR and other areas.

Recently, AFRL awarded an $11m contract to BlueHalo to support the demonstration of on-orbit processing of satellite positioning and timing.