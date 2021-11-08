BlueHalo acquires cUAS technology developer Citadel Defense

Integration of the companies’ cUAS solutions will support troops and safeguard key infrastructure. Credit: Richard Bolan / Pixabay.

Arlington Capital Partners’ portfolio company BlueHalo has announced the completion of the acquisition of counter-uncrewed aircraft system (cUAS) technology developer Citadel Defense.

Financial details and other aspects of the deal were not disclosed by the companies.

Citadel’s acquisition complements the acquirer company’s directed energy and layered perimeter defence capabilities according to Arlington Capital.

BlueHalo is a national security platform with capabilities spanning across directed energy, cUAS, advanced radio frequency (RF), autonomy, space technology, as well as cyber and signals intelligence (SIGINT).

Arlington Capital Partners vice-president Henry Albers said: “The Citadel team is passionate about developing cutting-edge technology to address novel security threats, making this acquisition an excellent fit from a cultural perspective.



“We are excited to welcome these talented engineers to the organization as well as incorporate Citadel’s technology into BlueHalo’s rapidly expanding portfolio of proprietary solutions.”

Citadel is headquartered in San Diego, California, US. Its advanced cUAS technology is used by customers within the US Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community.

Citadel’s cUAS capabilities and BlueHalo’s current portfolio of proprietary technology will allow the latter company to deliver multi-modal, unified cUAS solutions.

Overall, the cUAS solutions will support troops and safeguard key infrastructure.

BlueHalo CEO Jonathan Moneymaker said: “Citadel has established itself as a leader in the cUAS market and continues to innovate at a pace necessary to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving threat environment.

“The combination of Citadel and BlueHalo’s unique technologies, deep mission intimacy, and systematic approach to innovation will accelerate our technology roadmap and allow us to rapidly field technologies critical to the warfighter.”

In December last year, BlueHalo secured five contracts from the US Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate to support Space Domain solutions development.