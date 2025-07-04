Kogel brings over 30 years of experience in defence and security. Credit: DSEI Germany/Deutsche Messe AG.

Clarion Events Defence and Security has appointed colonel (retired) Bernd Kogel as managing director of DSEI Germany, effective 1 October 2025.

Kogel brings more than 30 years of military and defence experience to the role, which will help him to align DSEI Germany with the needs of domestic, European, and international defence communities.

He will oversee the establishment of DSEI Germany in Hannover, scheduled for March 2027, as part of DSEI’s expansion amid increasing global geopolitical challenges.

His career includes significant roles in the Bundeswehr, the Federal Ministry of Defence, and the private sector.

He retired as a colonel in the general staff of the German Air Force in 2016, having served in operations in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Afghanistan.

Following his military career, Kogel managed high-profile defence technology events as managing director of the Centre for Studies and Conferences at the German Association for Defence Technology (DWT).

Kogel said: “It is with great enthusiasm and commitment that I join the Clarion Defence team to ensure that DSEI Germany reflects the country’s ambitious defence commitments and supports the defence industry in demonstrating its capabilities, leadership, and innovation on the international stage.

“DSEI Germany will offer a unique opportunity to focus on the priorities of Germany, the European Union and Nato, in building and enhancing military capabilities.”

The launch of DSEI Germany comes at a crucial time as European nations prioritise stronger defence capabilities in response to escalating geopolitical challenges, particularly following Nato’s commitment to a 5% GDP defence spending target.

The Hannover exhibition aims to connect innovators, manufacturers, military officials, and policymakers to discuss rearmament, procurement, interoperability, and security policy, showcasing advancements in digital technology alongside conventional military equipment and services.

Clarion Events Defence and Security portfolio managing director Sally deSwart said: “Bernd joins DSEI Germany at a pivotal moment for Europe, as the continent works to reinforce its security amid the most dangerous and complex conditions of the century.

“His experience working in the Bundeswehr and across Nato operations, coupled with his insights of the defence industry, makes him ideally suited to lead DSEI Germany into its inaugural edition, showcasing German industrial prowess and strengthening relationships with key allies.”

DSEI features showcases, live demonstrations, and expert panel discussions that attract top government officials, industry leaders, and military representatives from around the world.

DSEI Germany will occur in collaboration with Deutsche Messe AG from 9 to 12 March 2027, at the Messegelände Hannover.

