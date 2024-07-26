Belgium is enhancing its air combat capabilities by integrating the Small Diameter Bomb-Increment II with its newly acquired F-35 flee. Source: US Air Force

In a boost to its air combat capabilities, Belgium is set to integrate the Small Diameter Bomb-Increment II alongside its recently acquired F-35 fleet, following US State Department approval for a $115m (€105.8m) defence deal.

This move aims to enhance Belgium’s deterrent power. According to GlobalData’s “Belgium Defense Market 2023-2028” report, the Air Force is acquiring F-35A fighters, which will arrive in 2025 and significantly advance existing capabilities.

The bomb’s ability to be deployed from the fifth-generation multirole stealth fighter, enables Belgium to conduct strikes.

This acquisition is set to integrate with Belgium’s F-35s, enhancing the aircraft’s firepower. The deal includes the bombs and a suite of support elements, including training, maintenance, and logistical support, ensuring that Belgian forces are fully prepared to utilise this weaponry effectively.

Belgium has also been advancing the transition to new air capabilities with its F-35 simulator instructor training programme in the US. The programme trains instructors to master F-35 simulators and prepare for the integration of 34 F-35s into Belgium’s Air Component. This initiative will see these instructors return to train future pilots at Florennes Air Force Base.

In June 2023, the US State Department also approved a potential $293m sale of Small Diameter Bomb II(SDB-II) to Norway, a Nato ally.