Belgian Defence is advancing its air component by launching its inaugural F-35 simulator instructor training programme, signifying a transition to 5th generation fighter capabilities from the 4th. Source: Michael Fitzsimmons/Shutterstock

Belgian Defence is propelling its air component into the future with the initiation of its first F-35 simulator instructor training programme, marking a leap from 4th to 5th generation fighter capabilities.

Belgium is procuring 34 of the aircraft and selected them over the Eurofighter because of more favourable prices. The aircraft will allow interoperability with EU and NATO forces. According to GlobalData’s intelligence on the Belgian defence market, 30% of the components of the aircraft will come from Europe, with Belgium seeking to balance European and US loyalties.

Stepping into the future: Belgian Defence’s F-35 simulator training programme

For the Belgian Defence, the journey from traditional 4th generation fighter jets to the 5th generation F-35s has officially begun. This shift is being spearheaded by the nation’s first cohort of F-35 instructors, who, since June 2 2024, have been immersed in a five-month training programme in the United States, mastering the intricacies of the flight simulator.

The training regimen, a blend of theoretical coursework, hands-on practical exercises, and simulator sessions, prepares these instructors for integrating the F-35 into Belgium’s Air Component. By the end of their training, these instructors will possess the expertise to create and manage many flight scenarios, ensuring that future pilots receive the most realistic and varied training experiences possible.

Upon their return to Belgium, these newly trained instructors will be stationed at Florennes Air Force Base. Their mission is to train the next generation of F-35 pilots, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to operate these aircraft effectively. This role is vital for integrating the aircraft and maintaining Belgium’s position at the forefront of modern aerial combat capabilities.

In Europe, the growth of the combat aircraft segment is mainly driven by F-35 programmes in countries such as the UK, Norway, Belgium and Finland, as highlighted by GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2023-2033” report.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In other European F-35 developments, Greece is advancing its military modernisation by proposing the purchase of 20 F-35 jets.

This move emphasises Belgium’s commitment to enhancing its military and adapting to the evolving demands of modern warfare. By investing in training and technology, the Belgian Defence is future-proofing its capabilities.