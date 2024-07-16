Belgian Defence is propelling its air component into the future with the initiation of its first F-35 simulator instructor training programme, marking a leap from 4th to 5th generation fighter capabilities.
Belgium is procuring 34 of the aircraft and selected them over the Eurofighter because of more favourable prices. The aircraft will allow interoperability with EU and NATO forces. According to GlobalData’s intelligence on the Belgian defence market, 30% of the components of the aircraft will come from Europe, with Belgium seeking to balance European and US loyalties.
Stepping into the future: Belgian Defence’s F-35 simulator training programme
For the Belgian Defence, the journey from traditional 4th generation fighter jets to the 5th generation F-35s has officially begun. This shift is being spearheaded by the nation’s first cohort of F-35 instructors, who, since June 2 2024, have been immersed in a five-month training programme in the United States, mastering the intricacies of the flight simulator.
The training regimen, a blend of theoretical coursework, hands-on practical exercises, and simulator sessions, prepares these instructors for integrating the F-35 into Belgium’s Air Component. By the end of their training, these instructors will possess the expertise to create and manage many flight scenarios, ensuring that future pilots receive the most realistic and varied training experiences possible.
Upon their return to Belgium, these newly trained instructors will be stationed at Florennes Air Force Base. Their mission is to train the next generation of F-35 pilots, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to operate these aircraft effectively. This role is vital for integrating the aircraft and maintaining Belgium’s position at the forefront of modern aerial combat capabilities.
In Europe, the growth of the combat aircraft segment is mainly driven by F-35 programmes in countries such as the UK, Norway, Belgium and Finland, as highlighted by GlobalData’s “The Global Military Fixed Wing Aircraft Market 2023-2033” report.
In other European F-35 developments, Greece is advancing its military modernisation by proposing the purchase of 20 F-35 jets.
This move emphasises Belgium’s commitment to enhancing its military and adapting to the evolving demands of modern warfare. By investing in training and technology, the Belgian Defence is future-proofing its capabilities.