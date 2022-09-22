BAE delivers key hardware for USAF’s EC-37B Compass Call aircraft

BAE Systems’ Compass Call is an airborne EA system that is being equipped with the USAF’s EC-37B aircraft. Credit: © BAE Systems/Business Wire.

BAE Systems has delivered the last set of key components for the US Air Force’s (USAF) first EC-37B Compass Call aircraft.

The milestone achievement marks the completion of the design and testing of the system components.

This delivery has further contributed to the operational and developmental flight tests in the Compass Call’s Baseline 3 configuration, which will provide additional electronic warfare (EW) capabilities to aircraft.

The tests are expected to take place in January next year.

The interim fielding efforts will contribute to the conclusion of tests by mid-2024.

Compass Call-related work is being carried out at the company’s facilities in San Diego, California; and Nashua and Hudson, New Hampshire, US.

Bae Systems Electronic Attack (EA) Solutions director Jared Belinsky said: “Since the programme’s inception, Bae Systems has consistently delivered advanced capabilities for Compass Call.

“This final hardware delivery for first EC-37B aircraft ensures an upgrade that will continue to outpace our adversaries.”

Originally designed for the EC-130H airframe model, the Compass Call system is being modified to be used with EC-37B commercial business jet airframe.

EC-37B is the US Department of Defense ’s (DoD) only long-range, full-spectrum stand-off EW jamming aircraft.

Bae Systems’ Compass Call is an airborne EA system that disrupts the enemy’s navigation systems, command-and-control, communications and radar.

The system also blocks the transmission of information between adversaries and its weapon systems and control networks.

The company recently tested three different third-party applications on Compass Call’s Small Adaptive Bank of Electronic Resource (SABER) technology.

SABER is an open system architecture that supports the quick integration of new technology via software updates, without the need for hardware reconfiguration.