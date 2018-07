BAE Systems has selected Raytheon’s projector for the digital light engine (DLE) head-up display (HUD) to be integrated on to the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets for the UAE Armed Forces.

BAE Systems’ DLE HUD upgrade will integrate easily and effectively into the aircraft’s existing HUD space, without bringing any changes to the jet, cabling or computing.

Placed immediately in front of the pilot’s line of sight, the digital displays provide real-time mission-critical information combined with the outside view.



BAE Systems advanced HUD director Andy Humphries said: “Digitising the HUD helps our customers extend the service life of their fleets.

“Raytheon’s DLE projector is built on the company’s past experience in developing digital projection systems for both military and commercial applications.”

“By removing the conventional analogue system, we’re able to increase the HUD’s reliability and decrease obsolescence issues, which all lead to lower lifecycle costs.

“This is the second time we’ve selected Raytheon to provide the projector for our DLE HUD, which is a reflection of our positive working relationship and Raytheon’s expertise in precision optics.”

Replacing conventional cathode ray tube devices, the DLE is an electro-optic upgrade provided by the company as an alternative to the traditional analogue HUDs.

HUD technology offered by BAE Systems is integrated on to modern fighter jets, military trainers and business jets.

Deliveries of the new projectors to be carried out by Raytheon ELCAN Optical Technologies are scheduled to commence early next year.

Earlier this year, BAE Systems was selected by Lockheed Martin to modernise HUDs across the F-16 aircraft fleet deployed with the UAE Armed Forces.