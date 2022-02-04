Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
February 4, 2022

BAE Systems achieves milestones with F-35 flight-critical systems delivery

The VMC and AIS enhance mission effectiveness and lower pilot workload.

BAE Systems
Lockheed Martin-built F-35 Lightning II aircraft. Credit: BAE Systems.

Lockheed Martin has received BAE Systems’ 3,000th vehicle management computer (VMC) and 1,000th active inceptor system (AIS) for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

The deliveries mark two F-35 production milestones for BAE Systems.

As flight-critical systems, VMC and AIS allow an F-35 jet to fly ‘safely and reliably’ in challenging settings. The systems also improve mission effectiveness and reduce pilot workload.

To support the F-35’s digital fly-by-wire flight control system and utility systems, the VMC unit offers advanced hardware and computing.

This helps in leveraging the system integration for enhancing mission efficiency and security.

BAE Systems controls and avionics solutions vice-president and general manager Ehtisham Siddiqui said: “At BAE Systems, we are dedicated to supporting our warfighters with the most advanced systems and technologies.

“These two milestones underscore our partnership with Lockheed Martin to consistently deliver proven flight-critical and mission-critical systems on time for the F-35 aircraft.”

Work on the VMC and AIS takes place at BAE Systems’ centres in Endicott, New York; and Rochester, UK, respectively.

BAE Systems has attained full-rate production (FRP), expanding its monthly deliveries from ten shipsets to 25 shipsets a month.

Additionally, the firm has attained FRP for its active inceptors at a level of 19 shipsets a month.

The AIS comprises the inceptor control unit, active side-stick controller, and active quadrant throttle assembly.

Last month, BAE Systems Australia secured a deal to support the Royal Australian Air Force’s F-35A operations.

Separately, the US Air Force’s 354th Fighter Wing took the delivery of its 49th F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Eielson, Alaska.

354th Fighter Wing is expected to receive a total of 54 F-35s by mid-2022.

Related Companies
RA Miller Industries

Advanced Antenna Systems for Military Applications

Visit Profile
Flight Simulators Limited

Comprehensive Simulation Equipment for Military Aircraft

Visit Profile
Aerosweep

Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Removal for the Airforce Industry

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU