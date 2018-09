The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a contract to a BAE Systems-led team for the BAe 146 jetliner fleet operated by the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) No 32 Squadron from RAF Northolt in West London.

The Regional Aircraft team from the company joined UK-based public services provider Serco to secure the £42m BAe 146 in-service support availability contract through a competitive tender process.

The contract has been awarded for the support of the Command Support Air Transport (CSAT) fleet of four BAe 146 aircraft and will help provide a 20% increase in aircraft availability at a reduced operational cost.



BAE Systems Regional Aircraft managing director Sean McGovern said: “We are delighted to have won this prestigious contract. Working with our partner Serco, we aim to deliver a first-class service to our customer to reduce costs, and give clearer visibility of our performance.”

Scheduled to continue until 2022, the five-year agreement has options for extensions of one or two years, which would increase the total contract value to £60m if exercised.

The availability-based contract includes maintenance of airframe, engines, avionics and electrical, as well as the provision of spares and total supply chain management. The management of Government Furnished Assets, interior aircraft cleaning and maintenance is also included.

Under the deal, Serco will be responsible for delivering the entire range of maintenance work under the contract, in addition to providing a pool of sponsored reserves to support the jetliners when deployed on operations outside the UK.

The BAe 146 fleet comprises two BAe 146-100 aircraft, which are designated in the RAF service as BAe 146 CC Mk2 and two BAe 146-200QC (Quick Change) variants with a large freight door in the rear fuselage.