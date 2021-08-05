BAE to provide sustainment support for AN/ASQ-239 EW system

The contract is expected to sustain mission readiness of the global fleet of F-35 aircraft. Credit: BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has secured a contract from F-35 prime contractor Lockheed Martin to provide sustainment support for the AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare (EW) countermeasure system.

Under the $93m five-year contract, BAE Systems will provide software maintenance, depot test equipment support, as well as logistics analysis for the F-35 US Reprogramming Laboratory.

The company will also provide obsolescence monitoring, technical field support, and ‘reachback’ support for the laboratory.

BAE stated that the latest contract is expected to sustain mission readiness of the global fleet of F-35 aircraft.

BAE Systems F-35 Sustainment programme director Rob Dykema said: “We have a strong track record of sustaining electronic warfare systems to support our customers’ mission readiness.



“This contract lays critical sustainment groundwork, establishing and optimising the infrastructure to support the aircraft.”

BAE noted that the contract complements the company’s F-35 performance-based logistics (PBL) programme.

Through this programme, BAE ensures the availability of EW material.

Under the EW PBL programme, BAE has showcased a 60% improvement in supply support.

The company delivered over 85% EW material availability to the F-35 enterprise with lower cost per flight hour using a cost-effective solution.

The AN/ASQ-239 EW suite is claimed to provide real-time situational awareness and superior EW attack and countermeasure capabilities.

The ASQ-239 system has the ability to provide fully integrated radar warning, targeting support, and self-protection capabilities that will enable pilots to engage, counter, jam, or evade threats to improve survivability and mission effectiveness.

In March 2019, new technology has been infused into the AN/ASQ-239 EW system for the global fleet of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft.