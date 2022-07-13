BAE Systems delivers advanced M-Code GPS receivers to Germany

A stylised map of Berlin, Germany, is overlaid with a digital grid of GPS coordinates. Credit: © BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has delivered its advanced miniature precision lightweight GPS receiver engine – M-Code (MPE-M) to Germany.

The delivery has been made as part of a contract with the US Space Systems Command (SSC).

The company’s MPE-M is a small, high-performance GPS receiver that provides position, navigation and timing (PNT) for applications where size, weight and power play a crucial role.

It includes uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), ground vehicles and handheld devices.

The advanced M-Code GPS receivers support various ground-based military operations by providing accurate geolocation and positioning capabilities in contested and complex operational environments.

The MPE-M can also support ground-based vehicles, soldiers and other space-constrained applications.

The receivers were supplied through the US foreign military sale (FMS) process.

BAE Systems Navigation and Sensor Systems director Greg Wild said: “Germany is the first country to receive M-Code GPS capabilities via FMS, leading the way among our allies.

“Accelerating the delivery of M-Code capabilities to allied warfighters around the globe is critical to ensuring trusted PNT in the face of modern threats from our adversaries.”

The MPE-M is capable of acquiring signals rapidly and provides next-generation cryptography for improved security.

It is also compatible with advanced military M-Code GPS signal, which is hardened against signal spoofing and jamming.

According to BAE Systems, the latest GPS receiver has the same form factor as its predecessor.

The new receiver expedites and simplifies the M-Code upgrade process for the current military GPS user equipment, further accommodating growth and changes in GPS operational requirements in future.

BAE Systems performs military GPS product-related work in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, US, where the company is also planning to build a modern engineering and production facility.