BAE to provide additional F-35 EW systems, retrofit kits and spares

BAE Systems is providing additional EW systems, retrofit kits, and spares for the F-35, delivering critical situational awareness and survivability capabilities. Credit: BAE Systems.

BAE Systems has won a contract to provide additional electronic warfare (EW) systems, retrofit kits, and spares for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft (JSF).

Awarded by Lockheed Martin, the latest contract builds on the company’s delivery of more than 800 AN/ASQ-239 EW/countermeasure systems to date.

BAE will provide higher situational awareness and threat response capabilities, which will aid critical missions in disputed airspace.

The additional EW systems will be delivered under Lot 16 award.

According to the company, this Lot 16 award comes as BAE delivers Lot 14 systems and executes Lot 15 material orders.



Currently, BAE is producing 18 shipsets per month as it ramps up production to more than 20 shipsets a month by next year to match F-35 aircraft low-rate initial production (LRIP).

BAE Systems F-35 Solutions vice-president Deborah Norton said: “We’ve delivered cutting-edge electronic warfare systems for every F-35 fighter.

“Our team is focused on manufacturing excellence and execution, providing agile, adaptable systems to outpace the current and future threat.”

The AN/ASQ-239 system is an advanced EW suite that offers integrated radar warning, targeting support and self-protection against adversaries.

It is designed for performance, manufacturability, sustainability, and future upgradability.

Production of the system is performed at the BAE’s advanced EW production facility in Nashua in New Hampshire.

BAE has reduced the cost of the F-35 EW system by 77% since it was first produced.

Since the inception of the programme, the company has been achieving all cost-related targets.

As a main system partner in the F-35 programme, BAE Systems assists with various stages of the aircraft’s lifecycle.

The company is working to design and develop new functions to boost the EW system’s offensive and defensive capabilities and to maintain its combat readiness.

The F-35 Lightning II JSF is a stealthy, supersonic multirole fighter developed by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company for the US Air Force, US Navy and US Marine Corps, as well as other partners and allies.