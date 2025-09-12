From L-R: Uplift360 co-founder & CEO Sam Staincliffe and Babcock’s UK Aviation managing director Chloe Barker at DSEI UK. Credit: © Babcock International Group/Uplift360.

Babcock International has entered into a contractual agreement with cleantech company Uplift360 to investigate the recycling and repurposing of composite materials from Typhoon aircraft.

The collaboration aims to determine how these processes can be expanded to other defence platforms.

This project is part of Babcock’s continuous efforts to integrate sustainability into its operations and work with partners dedicated to innovation and environmental responsibility.

The contract between Babcock and Uplift360 was signed at DSEI 2025 defence exhibition.

The Eurofighter Typhoon, a multirole fighter with twin engines and a canard-delta wing design, is produced by a consortium comprising Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo.

The aircraft uses sophisticated composite materials in its construction to achieve a reduced radar signature and robust airframe.

Typhoon’s structure incorporates carbon-fibre composites, glass-reinforced plastic, aluminium lithium, titanium, and aluminium casting in its construction.

Babcock UK Aviation business managing director Chloe Barker said: “By combining our operational experience with Uplift360’s specialist expertise, we’re working together to support our customers’ sustainability ambitions. This partnership is focused on delivering practical solutions that contribute to more efficient use of resources and strengthen the long-term resilience of UK defence supply chains.”

Uplift360, founded in 2021, develops circular chemical recycling technologies targeting high-performance materials such as carbon fibre and aramid.

The company’s room-temperature process recovers mission-grade composites from end-of-life waste, aiding partners in the defence and manufacturing sectors to diminish waste, secure supply chains, and achieve sustainability targets.

Separately, Babcock signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Australia-based Critical Infrastructure Technologies (CiTech) at DSEI 2025 defence exhibition.

The MoU outlines a joint effort to deliver a “rapidly deployable hub” capable of accommodating an array of systems including 5G communication, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR), and counter-UAS technologies for Eastern Flank defence applications.

The collaboration will focus on supplying Eastern Europe with a system based on CiTech’s Nexus 20 platform, a transportable 20 foot container that can autonomously adapt to various terrains and deploy a 20 metre tower rated for cyclonic conditions.

The MoU also includes plans to work with CiTech on establishing a Nexus 16 assembly hub in Eastern Europe and exploring further opportunities across Nato’s Eastern Flank.

