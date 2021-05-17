Babcock and Leonardo sign LOI to jointly pursue Canada’s FAcT programme

FAcT programme is an advanced pilot and aircrew training programme designed for the Royal Canadian Air Force. Credit: Christoph Ulański.

The Canadian subsidiaries of Babcock and Leonardo have signed a letter of intent (LoI) to jointly pursue Canada’s Future Aircrew Training Program (FAcT) programme.

FAcT programme is an advanced pilot and aircrew training programme designed for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

Through the LoI, both companies will be able to offer a ‘modern and comprehensive solution’ that will meet all the training requirements of the RCAF.

The strategic partnership will also ensure that the FAcT programme will benefit from the two companies’ aircrew training expertise of more than seven decades.

So far, Leonardo has built about 2,000 trainers, which have been sold to over 40 countries across the world.



Meanwhile, Babcock is a provider of advanced flying training for air forces, navies and armies and delivers technical instruction across multiple locations and aircraft types.

Under the latest LoI, the two companies will also create a Canadian joint venture. This will further strengthen their existing long-term relationships and partnerships with the Canadian Government and local industries.

Through the FAcT programme, the Canadian Government plans to procure a ‘comprehensive aircrew training programme’ that provides aircraft, ground-based training systems, civilian instructors, as well as other essential services.

Other services offered under the programme include air traffic control, aircraft and airfield maintenance, accommodation, and food services for the RCAF.

The Canadian Government expects to award the 20-year contract in 2023.

Currently, training services to the RCAF are being delivered through two separate contracts.

CAE Military Aviation Training provides the Nato Flying Training in Canada under a contract that expires in 2023.

Allied Wings provides contracted Flying Training and Support through a contract that will expire in 2027.