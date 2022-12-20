Babcock will oversee fleet management and equipment maintenance. Credit: © 2022 Babcock International Group PLC.

The Aeronautical Maintenance Department (French Ministry of Armed Forces) has contracted Babcock to provide military ground support.

The company said it is the first significant Land Sector contract that it won in France, which is ‘a focus country’ for Babcock.

Under the multi-million contract, the company will provide air transit and aircraft operation equipment support over a ten-year period.

It will oversee management, fleet management, rationalisation and renewal, and equipment maintenance.

Babcock France CEO Pierre Basquin said: “This first GSE contract is an important and strategic step for Babcock in France, and we are proud that the Aeronautical Maintenance Department has trusted us to provide this essential service.

“This new contract places us in a good position for future opportunities in the land sector and with the French armed forces. We are looking forward to this new challenge.”

Babcock will provide capability transfer from its UK operations in support of the contract.

The company said that it will collaborate with AES and TLD (part of Alvest Group) in the first half of next year to establish five military bases in France.

It will also build a customer-focused support coordination centre in Bordeaux-Beauséjour.

The partnership will see AES offer logistical support and provision of spare parts and TLD provide ‘specific high value-added equipment’.

Work will be delivered by teams of technicians on 26 Air Force, Navy and Army bases in France and overseas.