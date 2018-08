Troops from the US and Poland have completed their bilateral training, Exercise Aviation Detachment Rotation 18-4, at Powidz Air Base in Poland.

The annual exercise involved the participation of a team of approximately 100 comprising aircrew, maintainers, medics, ground crew, airfield management teams, airborne personnel and civilians from the two countries.

During the event, troops carried out a number of training events and scenarios such as flight training involving tactical evasions, assault landings on dirt fields, cargo and personnel airdrops, and aeromedical evacuation training.



Every team participating in the Exercise Aviation Detachment Rotation 18-4 set their own goals for each day.

However, the entire exercise focused on two primary purposes, to improve combat skills, and support and strengthen collaborations with the Polish allies.

During their training, US and Polish troops participated in an aerospace competition, called ‘rodeo’, which involved aircraft from both the nations deployed in a wide range of manoeuvres such as formation flights, airdrops and touch-and-gos.

US Air Force (USAF) 86th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician senior airman Cameron Davis said: “It was interesting to see their aircraft and how they fly in formation.

“It’s important for us to maintain our relationships with our allies here, and we should also get to know them personally as well, not just in a work situation. We work together, so we should also have fun together.”

According to USAF 37th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot and this year’s mission commander captain Zackery Williams, the exercise helps support the US alliances in Europe and offers a strategic deterrence toward any threats in the region.