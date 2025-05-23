Micael Johansson’s appointment will run concurrently with his ongoing responsibilities at Saab. Credit: Saab.

The Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD) has appointed Saab CEO Micael Johansson as its president and board chairman.

The election took place during ASD’s board meeting and 2025 convention held in London.

Previously serving as vice-chairman of the ASD Board, Johansson will assume his new role on 15 June 2025 for a two-year term.

The appointment will run concurrently with his ongoing responsibilities at Saab.

The leadership change comes at a time of heightened security concerns across Europe.

Johansson said: “I am honoured to accept this position and will work to ensure that ASD plays a leading role in strengthening European capabilities and competitiveness.

“I am determined to further reinforce ASD as a driving force to secure the interests of our industry, whilst ensuring a strategic alignment across the European defence, security and aerospace sectors.”

Johansson is expected to guide ASD with a focus on innovation, cooperation, environmental responsibility, and a unified approach to continental security.

ASD represents more than 4,000 aerospace, security, and defence firms across 21 European nations.

The association collaborates with European policymakers and institutions to strengthen the sector and maintain a competitive, secure industrial environment.

In March this year, Micael Johansson stated to Reuters that he believes the European defence sector has the capability to respond effectively to challenges arising from changes in military aid, specifically referencing the suspension of such support to Ukraine during US President Donald Trump’s administration.

He said: “We can do it, absolutely.”

“It’s not done in a week or a month … but I’m completely convinced that it can be done.”

The White Paper for European Defence – Readiness 2030 outlines a strategy for enhancing Europe’s military capabilities. This plan focuses on two primary objectives: ensuring that the European defence industry is capable of producing military equipment at the necessary speed and volume, and enabling the swift deployment of military personnel and resources throughout the European Union.