Alion Science and Technology has secured a task order to provide radio spectrum studies, measurements, transitions, certification, and licensing for the US Air Force Spectrum Management Office (AFSMO).

The $51m five-year task order is sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) and is being co-sponsored by the Army Research Lab (ARL) and the Department of Defense-Chief Information Office (DoD-CIO).

It was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) issued by the USAF Installation Contracting Center.

Work under the order is supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO).

Under the order, Alion will conduct studies and measurements to identify opportunities for early Advanced Wireless Services-3 (AWS-3) network deployment.



Furthermore, the company will focus on improving DoD’s compliance with AWS-3 transition requirements.

The AWS-3 frequency bands allow tests and training installations for the development of weapons systems and troop preparedness.

Alion will also evaluate whether national and international regulatory, policy or executive orders negatively impact the ability of the DoD to meet its security and mission requirements.

The task order will suggest for the development of the DoD spectrum operations policies, doctrine and systems collaboration with military stakeholders.

Obtaining spectrum certification and frequency assignments for airforce spectrum dependent systems, the company will perform technical studies to support Satellites Bi-Lateral meetings and international spectrum meetings.

Alion senior vice-president and general manager Alan Dietrich said: “These studies will enhance the government’s ability to complete spectrum relocation, assess any potential sharing arrangements, and complete transitions without compromising operational capability.

“Ensuring AF and DoD systems are not compromised during this transition is critical to maintaining Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) superiority over our adversaries.”