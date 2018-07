Airbus has received an order from the Government of the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg for the delivery of two H145M multipurpose helicopters.

Under the deal, the company will also be responsible for delivering a training and support package to the Luxembourg government.

The H145M light utility helicopters will be deployed to carry out the country’s defence and security missions.



With a maximum take-off weight of 3.7t, the helicopters can be deployed for a wide range of missions, including troop and passenger transport, surveillance, air rescue, reconnaissance and medical evacuation.

The helicopters will also have provisions to be integrated with a light armour protection kit. They will be fitted with a hoist, fast roping system, high-performance camera, searchlight, and advanced communication systems.

Due to be operated and serviced at Luxembourg Findel Airport, the helicopters will be integrated with advanced technologies to enable operations in adverse weather conditions and during the night.

The H145M aircraft will be delivered before the end of the next year and will enter into service at the beginning of 2020.

Airbus’ H145M helicopter is a tried and tested light twin-engine aircraft that was initially delivered to the German Armed Forces in 2015.

Since then, the aircraft has been used by Hungary, Thailand and the Republic of Serbia.

The medium-sized military helicopter can be fitted with a large range of equipment, which allows it to provide mission flexibility for military operators.