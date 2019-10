Airbus Defence & Space has unveiled the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) first C295 aircraft with its final livery at its facility in Seville, Spain.

The Canada Government is procuring 16 Airbus C295 for the RCAF under the fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft replacement (FWSAR) programme.

The rollout of the C295 with the final livery brings the aircraft closer to delivery to the customer, set to take place by the end of the year.

Before the planned delivery, the aircraft will undergo the final preparation phase.

To be designated CC-295 by the RCAF, the aircraft follows the yellow paint scheme to enable high visibility.



Airbus won the contract to deliver 16 C295 aircraft and associated support in December 2016.

The contract also includes training and engineering services, as well as maintenance and support. The company will build a new training centre in Comox, British Columbia, as part of the contract.

The RCAF’s new C295 search and rescue aircraft will operate from four bases across the country, including Comox, British Columbia; Trenton, Ontario; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Greenwood, Nova Scotia.

Airbus noted that an additional six aircraft under the programme are either undergoing flight tests or in final assembly.

Seven simulators and training devices are set to undergo preliminary acceptance tests.

The company has started training the first batch of RCAF crews at its facility in Seville.

In July, Airbus completed the flight of the first C295 aircraft for the RCAF.