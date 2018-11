Air Industries Group has been awarded a contract to deliver landing gear components for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter and F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft.

The contract value is estimated to be at $22m at the mid-point of projected aircraft production.

Fully funded purchase orders totalling $15.5m have already been awarded to the company.



Air Industries CEO Lou Melluzzo said: “This significant award from a leading prime contractor with whom we have a long relationship is a strong reaffirmation of our customers’ confidence in the capabilities of Air Industries.”

“The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is the newest fighter aircraft and will be the primary fighter aircraft of the US and allied airforces in future years.”

The company expects to start deliveries in the first quarter of next year, which will continue for three years.

Melluzzo added: “The F-15 is a major component of the US fleet with over 600 aircraft in service and additional planes in allied airforces. The USAF is seeking to expand the number of active squadrons from 312 to 386, nearly a 24% increase, the F-15 will be flying for years to come.

"Over 2,600 aircraft are projected to be produced for the USAF. We are honoured to play a part in building this important weapon system."

Air Industries manufactures precision equipment assemblies and components for aerospace and defence prime contractors.