DAF’s AI workforce plan was developed in accordance with the Department of War’s AI Strategy. Credit: Ivan Cholakov/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of the Air Force (DAF) has introduced a new plan designed to increase its capacity to recruit, train and retain professionals skilled in artificial intelligence (AI).

Named the Total Force plan, the strategy was created in accordance with the Department of War’s (DoW) AI Strategy directive and supports DAF’s objective to advance the nation’s position in AI.

Immediate actions include streamlining hiring practices for critical AI roles, identifying financial incentives, and applying a “Mission Matching Strategy” to align recruits with projects considered vital for defence.

The department also seeks to address internal mobility by supporting existing staff with AI expertise and aims to reduce the migration of talent from the DAF to the private sector.

The plan proposes the introduction of a Dual-Track Career Model, enabling AI professionals to advance technically without mandatory movement into management roles.

This is expected to cover staff with military and specialist civilian experience, including those in Guard and Reserve components.

Concerning training, the strategy outlines the establishment of basic AI literacy and shifts the focus from course completion to proven skills and competencies for staff with current or prospective AI-related responsibilities.

The department aims to develop a workforce “universally informed and responsibly engaged workforce prepared for an AI-integrated future.”

DAF chief data and AI officer Susan Davenport said: “The successful implementation of this plan will ensure the department can attract, sustain and develop the necessary AI talent at the speed of industry, directly bolstering national security and maintaining a decisive competitive advantage in the global AI landscape.”

The DAF AI Hiring and Talent Development Plan was developed by the department’s Chief Data and AI Office in cooperation with related DAF stakeholders.

Its approval release follows the recent announcement of DAF Data and AI Strategies, which focus on improving readiness and operational effectiveness through upskilling and strategic personnel initiatives.