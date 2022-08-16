AEye and Booz Allen Hamilton to drive aerospace and defence Lidar adoption

Airman uses infrared Lidar speed detector to determine the speed of passing vehicles at Balad Air Base, Iraq. Credit: US Air Force photo/Staff Sgt Travis Edwards.

AEye has collaborated with Booz Allen Hamilton to develop and facilitate the adoption of its advance software-defined Lidar technology for aerospace and defence (A&D) applications.

Simultaneously, AEye has opened a new office in Florida’s Space Coast region and appointed defence systems engineering leader Steve Frey as A&D business development vice-president (VP).

AEye CEO Blair LaCorte said: “Aerospace and defence applications must be able to see, classify, and respond to an object in real-time, at high-speed and long distances.

“AEye’s 4Sight software-definable lidar system, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, uniquely meets these challenging demands.”

“This aligns with Booz Allen’s digital battlespace vision for an information-driven, fully integrated conflict space extending across warfighting domains, enabled by technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and edge computing to realise information superiority and achieve overmatch.”

Booz Allen has built a client toolkit to evaluate the performance of AI/ML, fusing multiple sensors data and virtualising perception data for optimised mapping to support situational awareness for the military.

This toolkit expedites AEye’s 4Sight platform time-to-market into A&D markets.

Booz Allen VP Dr Randy Yamada said: “Information warfare will drive tomorrow’s battles, and wars will be won by those who maintain superior situational awareness provided by critical technologies like AI/ML.

“Given this, AI must not be an afterthought, but rather a solution that can keep up with challenging demands of Department of Defence’s requirements.”

AEye’s 4Sight provides long-range detection and is capable to track a bullet at 25,000 frames per second.

It can cue off or self-cue other sensors and can place high-density regions of interest around targets.

Together, the capabilities provided by 4Sight’s in-sensor perception can expand AI and ML utility for defence applications and save lives.