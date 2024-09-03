A Czech aircraft manufacturer, AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE, is renewing its involvement in the African aerospace sector by presenting its Aero L-39NG at the Egypt Airshow.

The Aero L-39NG is a modernised successor to the L-39 Albatros. The L-39NG caters to training and operational needs, making it an option for countries seeking to upgrade their defence capabilities.

Re-entry into the African market

Aero Vodochody’s renewed focus on Africa aligns with the continent’s growing demand for training aircraft. “Egypt is a strategically located country with a pivotal role in regional security and defence,” said Viktor Sotona, Chairman of the Board and President of AERO Vodochody. “We have historical ties with Egypt, going back to the 1960s. Today’s growing demand for modern trainer aircraft make our continued cooperation ideal.”

The L-39NG has dual capability, offering training and light combat roles. Thanks to its ability to accommodate different weapon systems, this aircraft supports missions, including ISR operations and close air support. Its capability to operate for up to four hours further enhances its suitability for operational environments.

Enhancing regional capabilities

The L-39NG’s presence at the Egypt Airshow highlights Aero Vodochody’s strategy to sell aircraft and bolster regional support structures. Filip Kulštrunk, Executive Vice President of Aero, emphasised the aircraft’s unique advantage: “The L-39NG is the only advanced trainer that can offer both Western and Eastern avionics platforms, allowing for easy transition between these systems.”

Aero Vodochody plans to collaborate closely with the Egyptian Air Force to integrate the L-39NG into their training programmes. Additionally, the company is exploring the establishment of an Egyptian maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centre, which would enhance local support and operational efficiency.

Aero Vodochody has a track record in Africa, with recent projects including delivering three upgraded L-39ZA Albatros jets to Nigeria and introducing the L-39NG to Senegal. In 2019, Aero Vodochody secured Senegal as the first customer for the L-39NG in its Light Attack configuration.

Beyond Africa, the company has made movements in the global market, with procurement developments in Vietnam and the Czech Republic. Vietnam became the first country to integrate Aero’s new L-39NG trainer jets.

In 2023, Aero Vodochody advanced its production capabilities by opening a new production line dedicated to the aircraft’s fuselage. The new line is set to boost Aero’s manufacturing capacity to 24 aircraft annually within two years, supporting global customer demand.

Prospects and local engagement

The L-39NG’s ITAR-free status and compatibility with Eastern and Western weapon systems facilitate procurement processes. The aircraft’s design supports the transition to modern fighters, such as the F-16, MiG-29, or Rafale, thus optimising training effectiveness.