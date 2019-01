AAR has secured a contract to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of Pratt & Whitney F100-220 engine components for the Royal Danish Air Force’s (RDAF) F-16 aircraft.

The seven-year contract was awarded by the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO), which is the logistics authority of the Danish Defence.

AAR MRO services component repair Amsterdam general manager Eric Bron said: “We are proud to continue our trusted long-term partnership with the Royal Danish Air Force.



“This contract reflects our strong relationship, continued focus on exceeding customer expectations and shared core values with the RDAF. AAR delivers tailored services and capabilities based on commercial best practices that result in quality work and cost savings for the customer.”

The company’s MRO services component repair facility at Amsterdam has been providing repair management, component maintenance, supply chain and depot services to European Participating Air Forces (EPAF) for over three decades.

F-16 – Ballerup branch chief Peter Laustsen said: “This contract is part of our strategy to sustain the F-100 engine components for the remaining lifetime of the F-16 within the Danish Air Force. We are looking forward to continuing our good relationship with AAR for the years to come.”

The General Dynamics-built F-16 is a fourth-generation multi-role fighter capable of reaching speeds of approximately 1,500mph.

It is equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, and a modern commercial off-the-shelf (COTS)-based avionics subsystem.

AAR operates under two segments, aviation services and expeditionary services, serving commercial and government customers.

The aviation services division offers a range of services, including parts supply, integrated solutions, and engineering, while the expeditionary services segment deals with mobility systems and composite manufacturing operations.