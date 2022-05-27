The Boeing’s IT hiring activity declines 15.6% in April 2022

US-based company The Boeing’s IT hiring declined 15.6% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 13.17% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 36.61% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 2.53% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops The Boeing IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by The Boeing, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 58.61% in April 2022, and a 41% drop over March 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 20.1% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 33.75%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.94% in April 2022, a 46.4% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at The Boeing

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 72.06% share, which marked a 39.62% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 23.93%, registering a 45.19% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.78% share and a 49.69% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.14% and a month-on-month decline of 72.73%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.09%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 70.65% share in April 2022, a 40.19% decline over March 2022. India featured next with an 18.5% share, down 33.33% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 4.48% share, a decline of 68.44% compared with March 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead The Boeing IT hiring activity in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 55.55%, down by 42.08% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 35.02% share, a decline of 44.21% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.39% share, down 21.96% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.05%, recording a month-on-month decline of 85.71%.