The number of roles in Europe made up 19.7 per cent of total robotics jobs – up from 3.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a four year-on-year percentage point change in robotics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.



These key themes, which include robotics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for robotics roles in the airforce industry?

The fastest-growing country was France, which saw 0.5 per cent of all robotics job adverts in the three months ending June last year, increasing to 6.1 per cent in the three months ending September this year.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 5.4 percentage points), Germany (up 5.2), and India (up 2.4).

The top country for robotics roles in the airforce industry is the United States which saw 72.8 per cent of all roles in the three months ending September.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for robotics workers in the airforce industry?

Some 5.9 per cent of all airforce industry robotics roles were advertised in Newport News (United States) in the three months ending September - more than any other city.

That was followed by Washington (United States) with 5.9 per cent, Tucson (United States) with 5.5 per cent, and El Segundo (United States) with 3.1 per cent.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.