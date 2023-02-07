The aerospace and defence industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the pressing need for modernisation and the growing importance of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and unmanned systems. In the last three years alone, there have been over 174,000 patents filed and granted in the aerospace and defence industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Aerospace, Defence & Security: Centrifugal fan impeller.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 262,000 patents to analyse innovation intensity for the aerospace and defence industry, there are 180+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Centrifugal fan impeller is a key innovation area in advanced materials

A fan impeller refers to a number of blades marked at an angle, innovations in this sector can provide innovative capabilities and more economical flights.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established aerospace and defence companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of centrifugal fan impeller.

Key players in centrifugal fan impeller – a disruptive innovation in the aerospace and defence industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to centrifugal fan impeller

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Mitsubishi Electric is the leading patent filer in this sector, the company is filing patents to find innovations in propulsion and provide economical solutions to advance existing and future aircraft. Other leading companies in this sector include Safran, as well as numerous technology groups including Samsung. Innovation here can provide increased aerospace profits, and potentially provide solutions for emerging technology including electric aircraft.

In terms of application diversity, CSR is top, followed by General Electric and ABB. By geographic reach, Safran is top, followed by General Electric and Porsche.

This is a diverse sector with many non-aerospace companies filing patents, but the technology is dual use and innovations across various industries may have an impact in aerospace and defence.

