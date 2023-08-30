As the aerospace, defense & security industry increasingly intertwines with the digital realm, cybersecurity has come to the forefront, dictating patent innovations, driving deal activities, and influencing hiring trends. While fluctuations in patent applications and hiring metrics are observed, the surge in deals showcases the industry’s heightened emphasis on cybersecurity’s pivotal role. GlobalData’s cybersecurity market report offers in-depth analysis of the cybersecurity industry, including detailed forecasts, competitive dynamics, and emerging trends. Buy the report here.

This article presents a quarterly round-up of the latest trends in the aerospace, defense & security industry regarding cybersecurity. It provides an overview of recent developments in cybersecurity-related deals, talent acquisition, and patent filings within the aerospace, defense & security industry.

Diverse applications of cybersecurity in aerospace, defense & security industry

Defense companies in the field of cybersecurity are leveraging the latest patents to innovate and improve their businesses. One of the patents, titled "Direct data transfer system" describes a system that allows for the secure transfer of data between memory circuits. This technology enables efficient and secure data transfer, enhancing the overall cybersecurity capabilities of the defense companies.



Another patent, titled "Access management system" focuses on providing secure access to authorized accounts, objects, devices, or spaces. This system analyzes data obtained from mobile devices and other connected devices to determine if the access key matches the authorized access key. By implementing this technology, defense companies can ensure that only authorized individuals have access to sensitive information, strengthening their cybersecurity measures.



The patent titled "Tamper-resistant datalink communications system" introduces a system that enables secure communication between a ground-based communications module and a remote-mounted communications module. This technology utilizes different modulation schemes and duplicate signals to prevent tampering and enhance the security of data transmission. Defense companies can benefit from this patent by implementing a robust and tamper-resistant communication system, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of their communications.



Additionally, the patent titled "Systems and methods for securely monitoring a shipping container for an environmental anomaly" presents a method for securely monitoring shipping containers using a wireless node network of sensor-based ID nodes. This technology allows for the detection of environmental anomalies and the generation of alert notifications. By implementing this system, defense companies can enhance their supply chain security and protect valuable assets during transportation.



Lastly, the patent titled "Methods and systems for authentication of an electric aircraft for recharging" introduces a method for authenticating electric aircraft for recharging. This technology ensures that only authorized aircraft can access charging stations, preventing unauthorized usage and potential security breaches. Defense companies can benefit from this patent by implementing secure authentication systems for electric aircraft, enhancing the overall cybersecurity of their operations.



In conclusion, defense companies are leveraging these latest patents to enhance their cybersecurity technologies and applications. By implementing these innovations, they can improve data transfer, access management, communication security, supply chain security, and authentication systems. These advancements will enable defense companies to strengthen their cybersecurity measures and protect their sensitive information and assets effectively.

The industry experienced a 7% decline in the number of cybersecurity-related patent applications in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, the number of cybersecurity-related patent applications in the aerospace, defense & security industry witnessed a drop of 6% compared with Q2 2022.

Strategic deal trends in cybersecurity in aerospace, defense & security industry

Aerospace, defense & security companies are not only focusing on innovation to enhance their patent portfolios but are also making strategic investments in cybersecurity. These investments aim to secure lucrative deals with partners and position themselves at the forefront of industry advancements. Some of the recent deals underscore the importance of cybersecurity in the aerospace, defense & security industry.

In Q2 2023, the number of cybersecurity-related deals in the aerospace, defense & security industry grew by 100% compared with Q2 2022. On a quarterly basis, there was 200% increase in the number of deals in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter.

Impact on hiring

In terms of new job posting, in Q2 2023, the aerospace, defense & security industry experienced a 4% drop compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, job postings also declined by 7%. Notably, computer and mathematical occupations, with a share of 32%, emerged as the top cybersecurity-related job roles within the aerospace, defense & security industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 7% quarter-on-quarter. Management occupations came in second with a share of 9% in Q2 2023, with new job postings rising by 0.85% over the previous quarter. The other prominent cybersecurity roles include architecture and engineering occupations with a 7% share in Q2 2023, and business and financial operations occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

RTX, Leidos, Rohde & Schwarz, Huntington Ingalls Industries, and Northrop Grumman are among the top companies leading in cybersecurity hiring within the aerospace, defense & security industry.

Countries driving adoption of cybersecurity in aerospace, defense & security industry

The US is the leading country in cybersecurity adoption within the aerospace, defense & security industry, boasting the highest number of cybersecurity-related patents, jobs, and deals. Meanwhile, the UK, Greece, Germany and Japan also maintain significant positions in cybersecurity adoption within the aerospace, defense & security industry.

To conclude, the aerospace, defense & security industry is leveraging patents to strengthen cybersecurity, enhancing data protection, access control, and communication security. Despite a minor decrease in patent applications, heightened deal activity and strategic hiring reflect the industry's commitment to advancing cybersecurity measures.

