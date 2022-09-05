Leading aerial weapons suppliers

Deploying high-performing combat aircraft is not just enough for protecting a country’s airspace and projecting a formidable air power. What gives an edge in the arena of modern warfare is the type, numbers, and capability of weapons that the aircraft are armed with.

Modern aerial weapons can locate, select and engage airborne and surface targets precisely and effectively. Continued technological advances and great power rivalry in a changing international order are further driving the demand for yet more lethal and faster aerial weapons with longer range and pinpoint accuracy.

Types and uses of aerial weapons

Air forces use weaponry of different types and ranges to overcome aerial adversaries and mount lethal strikes against targets on the ground, as well as those on the water or underwater.

The types of aerial weapons used for military purposes include, but are not limited to:

· Air-dropped bombs and precision-guided munitions (PGMs)

· Tactical guided air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles

· Laser and GPS-guided long, medium and short-range aerial missiles

· Air-launched cruise missiles (ALCMs)

· Air-launched torpedoes

· Aircraft automatic cannons

· Loitering munitions, and

· Radar targeting pods

Advancements in aerial weapons technology

The application of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics could enable the production of smarter and more autonomous aerial weapons, changing the face of air warfare. Meanwhile, major military powers are competing to develop air-launched hypersonic missiles, a class of ultra-fast and rapid response missiles that can fly at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and possess high survivability against enemy defences.

Research, development, and testing are also underway for tactical air-based laser weapons that can provide self-defence against aircraft, incoming ballistic missiles, and other powerful weapons and missiles.

