Deploying high-performing air force weapons and combat aircraft is about more than just protecting a country’s airspace and projecting a formidable air power. What gives an edge in the arena of modern warfare is the type, numbers, and capability of weapons that the aircraft are armed with.
Modern aerial weapons can locate, select and engage airborne and surface targets precisely and effectively. Continued technological advances and great power rivalry in a changing international order are further driving the demand for yet more lethal and faster aerial weapons with longer range and pinpoint accuracy.
Types and uses of weapons in the air
Air forces use weaponry of different types and ranges to overcome aerial adversaries and mount lethal strikes against targets on the ground, as well as those on the water or underwater.
The types of aerial weapons used for military purposes include, but are not limited to:
· Air-dropped bombs and precision-guided munitions (PGMs)
· Tactical guided air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles
· Laser and GPS-guided long, medium and short-range aerial missiles
· Air-launched cruise missiles (ALCMs)
· Air-launched torpedoes
· Aircraft automatic cannons
· Loitering munitions, and
· Radar targeting pods
Advancements in aerial weapons technology
The application of modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics within the aerospace and defense sector could enable the production of smarter and more autonomous aerial weapons, changing the face of air warfare. Meanwhile, major military powers are competing to develop air-launched hypersonic missiles, a class of ultra-fast and rapid response missiles that can fly at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and possess high survivability against enemy defences.
Research, development, and testing are also underway for tactical air-based laser weapons that can provide self-defence against aircraft, incoming ballistic missiles, and other powerful weapons and missiles.
Frequently asked questions
What types of weapons are typically used by air forces?
Air forces deploy a range of weapons, including air-to-air missiles, precision-guided munitions, air-dropped bombs, air-launched cruise missiles, and radar-guided aerial systems. These weapons are designed to neutralise aerial and ground threats, ensuring air superiority and effective strike capabilities across different combat scenarios.
What advancements are driving modern air force weapons technology?
Recent advancements include hypersonic missiles, which fly at speeds over Mach 5, and air-based laser weapons for self-defence against missiles. AI and robotics are also being integrated to enhance the precision and autonomy of aerial weapons.
How are precision-guided munitions (PGMs) used in air force operations?
PGMs, such as laser-guided bombs and GPS-guided missiles, offer pinpoint accuracy, reducing collateral damage in military strikes. They are vital for hitting strategic targets with minimal error, especially in dense urban or high-risk environments.
What are loitering munitions, and how do they benefit air forces?
Loitering munitions are a hybrid of drones and missiles that can hover over a target area before striking. This allows for real-time decision-making, enabling forces to wait for the most strategic moment to attack. These systems are especially useful in dynamic combat situations where timing and precision are critical.
Who are the leading suppliers of air force weapons?
Key suppliers in the air force weapons industry include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and MBDA. These companies lead the production of advanced weapon systems, including guided missiles, smart bombs, and hypersonic technologies.