The MH-139A helicopter has been designated to safeguard the nation’s nuclear arsenal. Source: Boeing

In a move to bolster the US Air Force’s fleet and enhance national security, Boeing has delivered the first MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter.

Boeing delivered the first of its MH-139A Grey Wolf production helicopters to the US Air Force, an asset poised to secure and modernise the nation’s nuclear deterrent infrastructure. Stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, the helicopter is the first in a series of 13 ordered as part of a low-rate initial production contract (LRIP) awarded in 2023.

The MH-139A Grey Wolf, developed through a collaboration between Boeing and Leonardo, represents an upgrade over its predecessor, providing a 50% increase in speed and range alongside a 5,000-pound boost in maximum gross weight. These improvements allow the Grey Wolf to execute a variety of missions. Beyond its specs, the Grey Wolf addresses the need for a secure and modernised fleet to protect the nation’s most sensitive military assets.

“This aircraft will directly support ongoing US Air Force modernisation efforts,” stated Azeem Khan, MH-139 executive director and programme manager at Boeing. Khan emphasised that the Grey Wolf will play a role in the US nuclear triad.

The helicopter is set to contribute to the Air Force’s efforts to sustain its nuclear deterrence capabilities, ensuring that America’s nuclear arsenal remains secure and ready to respond to any threat.

Following the initial LRIP order, the Air Force has contracted Boeing for an additional seven MH-139As in 2024, bringing the total number of aircraft under contract to 26. This growing fleet highlights the Air Force’s commitment to modernising its capabilities.

Based in northeast Philadelphia, Leonardo manufactures the helicopter’s baseline model before Boeing equips it with military-grade technology.