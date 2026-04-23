AIM-9X is used by over 30 allied and partner nations. Credit: U.S. Marine Corps.

The US has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Lithuania valued at an estimated $214m for AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles and associated support.

Lithuania seeks to buy 152 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical missiles, eight AIM-9X Block II tactical guidance units, and six AIM-9X Block II captive air training missiles.

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These items, along with support services and other logistics elements, would be added to a previously implemented FMS case that did not reach the congressional notification threshold.

According to the US Department of State notification, the package would bring the combined FMS case to a total of 168 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical missiles, 10 AIM-9X Block II tactical guidance units, and six AIM-9X Block II captive air training missiles.

The sale also includes training, weapon system support, training aids and devices, spare parts, and US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services.

Under that original case, valued at $19.5m, including $10.5m in major defence equipment (MDE), Lithuania ordered 16 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical missiles, two AIM-9X Block II tactical guidance units, training, weapon system support, training aids and devices, spare parts and related logistics and programme support.

RTX has been appointed as the principal contractor for the FMS.

According to the Department of State, the planned transfer is intended to reinforce Lithuania’s defence capabilities and regional stability.

“The proposed sale will help improve the security of Lithuania and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region,” it said.

The AIM-9X SIDEWINDER missile is designed for both air-to-air engagements and surface-launch missions without modification.

According to RTX, the Block II version includes a redesigned fuze and a digital ignition safety device intended to enhance handling and in-flight safety. It incorporates updated electronics, including a lock-on-after-launch function supported by a new weapon datalink, enabling engagements beyond visual range.

The missile can be installed on several combat aircraft, including the F-15C Eagle, F-15E Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet, E/A-18G Growler, F-22 Raptor, and all F-35 Joint Strike Fighter variants.