The strategy also integrates counter-drone measures. Credit: U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has authorised a new classified blueprint aimed at bolstering defences against uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), commonly known as drones.

This initiative reflects the changing dynamics of modern conflict due to the rapid advancement and widespread distribution of such technologies.

The Department of Defense (DoD) has crafted this strategy that integrates the department’s efforts to counteract the use of these systems by adversaries.

The plan encompasses various domains, characteristics, missions, and timeframes.

It complements several DoD projects, including the creation of the Joint Counter-Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) Office, the formation of a Warfighter Senior Integration Group to address immediate operational demands, and the initiation of the Replicator 2 project.

Last month, the DoD broadened the scope of its Replicator initiative by incorporating additional UAS and enhanced networking capabilities.

DOD Press Secretary Pat Ryder said: “Unmanned systems, more commonly known as drones, have the potential to pose both an urgent and enduring threat to US personnel, facilities and assets overseas and increasingly in the US homeland.

“The threats presented by these systems are changing how wars are fought. With this singular strategy for countering unmanned systems, in conjunction with other major DOD initiatives … the DOD is orienting around a common understanding of the challenge and a comprehensive approach to addressing it.”

A publicly accessible fact sheet outlines some actions that the department intends to implement as part of the latest strategy.

Key measures include advancing the understanding of uncrewed system threats and enhancing US forces’ capabilities to identify, monitor, and assess these dangers.

The strategy also integrates counter-drone measures and expertise into the existing military framework of the US, affecting doctrine, facilities, leadership, materials, organisation, personnel, policies and training.

The DoD is committed to evolving its defences against UAS as an integral component of military operations.

This involves bolstering active and passive defence mechanisms, refining and delegating authorities as necessary, and standardising methods across all facets of military readiness and policy.

The strategy further pledges to expedite the delivery of flexible counter-UAS solutions on a larger scale by fostering greater collaboration with international partners and allies.

Additionally, it acknowledges the disparity between the low costs associated with developing and deploying uncrewed systems and the substantial expenses incurred by the US to neutralise these threats.

The strategy sets forth a commitment to rectifying this cost imbalance.