The latest systems join the existing Switchblade-600 loitering munition included in the first tranche of Replicator. Credit: Flying Camera / Shutterstock.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has expanded its Replicator initiative by adding two new types of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and more networking software.

The drones are Anduril Industries Ghost-X and the Performance Drone Works C-100 UAS, which have been selected as part of the Army’s Company-Level Small UAS effort.

The Replicator initiative is DoD’s strategy to rapidly deliver innovative capabilities to the warfighter, addressing specific operational challenges.

The first iteration of Replicator, known as Replicator 1, was introduced in August 2023.

It is expected to deliver all-domain attritable autonomous systems (ADA2) to warfighters at a scale of multiple thousands across various warfighting domains within 18-24 months, targeting completion by August 2025.

The latest announcement pertains to the Replicator-1, Tranche 2 (1.2), which will incorporate systems in both the air and maritime domains.

Additionally, integrated software enablers will be included to enhance the autonomy and resilience of other Replicator systems.

These new capabilities will enable army manoeuvre companies to perform tasks using rapidly reconfigurable, attritable, modular payloads, enhancing reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition missions.

US Army Staff Chief Randy George said: “Ukraine has demonstrated the value of small, attritable drones on the battlefield.

“The delivery of commercially available Company Level Small UAS with support from the Replicator initiative will allow American soldiers to rapidly experiment, learn and innovate with these systems. The advancement of battlefield technology requires us to innovate faster than ever before.”

Furthermore, the Replicator initiative has chosen the US Air Force’s Enterprise Test Vehicle (ETV).

Over the next year, the Air Force in collaboration with Defence Innovation Unit (DIU), will work with multiple vendors to develop and demonstrate design variants.

Four vendors are currently providing prototypes: Anduril Industries, Integrated Solutions for Systems, Leidos Dynetics, and Zone 5 Technologies.

Selected ETV prototypes will be fast-tracked to scaled production.

The department is also scaling loitering munitions and expanding experimentation of the Anduril Industries Altius-600, which is part of the US Marine Corps Organic Precision Fires programme.

This system adds to the Switchblade-600 loitering munition produced by AeroVironment that was included in the first tranche of Replicator.

Replicator 1.2 will also incorporate additional classified systems, including low-cost long-range strike capabilities and maritime uncrewed systems.

In September 2024, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III announced the second iteration of Replicator.