US DoD awards DynCorp position on $14bn ACES IDIQ contract

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded DynCorp International (DI) position on a $14bn Aircraft Maintenance Enterprise Solution (ACES) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract.

ACES is a sourcing vehicle for contracted aircraft maintenance across the US Air Force. DI is one of the eight companies that won a seat on the multi-award contract.

DynAviation president Joe Dunaway added: “DI is excited and honoured to be a part of this very important contract as we continue to provide first-class support to our airforce customer in their critical missions worldwide.”

The Air Force Installation Contracting Center in Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, which is the contracting activity, received 19 offers.

The other companies are AECOM Management Services, AKIMA Logistics Services, Jacobs Technology, Leidos, M1 Support Services, PAE Services and Vertex Aerospace.



Work under the contract is slated to complete by September 2031 and the DoD is not obliged to provide any funds at the time of award of contract.

As per the IDIQ, the companies will be responsible to provide maintenance services on an organisational-level basis for all the aircraft mentioned in the individual task order performance work statement.

The list may include any aircraft platform other than rotary-wing, tiltrotor and remotely piloted aircraft. The individual task orders will provide details of the locations where the work will be carried out.

DI Air Force Programs senior director Christine Peyton said: “We are eager to continue our support of AETC and help ensure their vital mission is successful now and in the future.”

In 2018, DoD awarded a contract to DI to support the USAF’s aircraft maintenance at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.