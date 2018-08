The US Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a new contract to global government services provider DynCorp International (DI) to support the US Air Force’s (USAF) aircraft maintenance at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Valued at $203.1m if all options are exercised, the competitively-awarded, firm-fixed-price contract has a one-year base period, as well as four option years and an additional six-month option period.

Under the deal, the company will be responsible for delivering executive airlift maintenance support for all management, personnel and equipment in operation with the USAF at the Maryland base.



The services to be provided by the company will include fixed-wing flight line and back shop maintenance for the 89th Airlift Wing aircraft, in addition to back shop support services to the 811th Operations Group rotary-wing aircraft.

“Joint Base Andrews was formed on 1 October 2009 with the merging of the Andrews Air Force Base and the Naval Air Facility Washington.”

DynAviation president Joe Ford said: “Maintaining the aircraft that transport our nation’s leaders is a tremendous responsibility.

“We are honoured to have earned the trust and confidence of the USAF in this exceptionally important mission and look forward to continuing our legacy of superior service on this contract.”

The project will begin from 1 September and be carried out until 29 February 2024.

In 2001, DI became the first company to receive the USAF aircraft maintenance contract from the DoD.

The USAF’s 89th Airlift Wing delivers global special air mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications for US officials and other senior military and elected leaders.

The 811th Operations Group offers continuous rotary-wing contingency response capability to the National Capital Region, in addition to supporting regional and global customers with major airfield infrastructure and aviation services.