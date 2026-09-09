A B-52H Stratofortress is towed into a hangar at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger.

The US Air Force has initiated the North Star Readiness Campaign (NSRC) in a bid to raise the number of mission-capable B-52 Stratofortress and B-1 Lancer bombers.

Launched as a “direct response” to the need for a ready and available US bomber force for global missions, the initiative brings together Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC), Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

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The NSRC will remove logistical obstacles and improve the flow of parts, engineering support, and depot maintenance, with the goal of increasing the number of operational B-52 and B-1 aircraft.

Through this collaboration, the Air Force seeks to deliver essential sustainment and upgrades more efficiently, strengthening the overall readiness of both fleets.

AFGSC commander General S.L. Davis said: “The North Star Readiness Campaign is our commitment to ensuring the warfighter has the nation’s bomber force ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“By modernising these incredible platforms and ensuring our maintainers have the parts and support they need, we are sending a clear message to our adversaries and allies alike that the United States’ long-range penetrating strike capability is, and will remain, second to none.”

The campaign also brings together and speeds up existing and new modernisation efforts, which are primarily overseen by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition and Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC).

In addition, the initiative draws on the expertise of Airmen with hands-on experience maintaining these aircraft, resulting in tangible improvements at the unit level from streamlining maintenance procedures to expediting the distribution of essential parts.

For the B-1 fleet, the NSRC is targeting faster availability of critical structural and avionics parts, alongside efforts to streamline depot-level maintenance.

These measures are designed not only to reduce aircraft downtime but also to allow maintenance teams to move their focus from urgent emergencies to tracking emerging reliability trends.

Since the launch of the campaign, the Air Force said it has reduced the number of mission-impacting part shortages termed MICAPs from more than 450 to roughly 160.

While the B-52 and B-1 fleets are both undergoing major upgrades to extend their operational lives, the Air Force stated that the B-2 Spirit will remain in service and sustained for maximum effectiveness until the B-21 Raider bomber is declared fully operational.