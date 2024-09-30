The KC-10 Extender has officially been retired from the US Air Force after more than four decades of service.
In a ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, leaders and veterans celebrated the aircraft’s legacy in aerial refuelling, humanitarian missions, and combat support. The KC-46A Pegasus will become the Air Force’s primary air refuelling tanker.
In a 26 September 2024 ceremony, Travis Air Force Base bid farewell to the KC-10 Extender, marking the end of a 44-year chapter of aerial refuelling. Team Travis members, veterans, military leaders, and local dignitaries gathered to commemorate the aircraft’s service to the US Air Force and its role in global operations.
Global reach and impact
Entering service in 1981 as a derivative of the McDonnell Douglas DC-10, the KC-10 enabled the US Air Force’s global power projection. Its primary mission was in-flight refuelling, but the cargo aircraft also provided airlift support for personnel and equipment during overseas deployments.
The aircraft’s service record is distinguished by its contributions to military operations, including Desert Shield and Desert Storm in 1991, where it was integral to deploying forces and materiel. The KC-10 and KC-135 completed 51,700 refuelling missions during the Persian Gulf buildup, delivering 125m gallons of fuel without a missed rendezvous.
The KC-10 continued its support during Operation Allied Force in 1999 and played a role in post-9/11 operations, including Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Since 2001, the Extender has flown over 350 missions under Operation Noble Eagle, guarding US airspace.
More recently, the KC-10 was an asset during Operation Allies Refuge, the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in US history. In this mission, it moved over 3,000 evacuees and provided refuelling support.
During the 2017 Talisman Saber exercise in Australia, KC-10s refuelled US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets. The KC-10 also supported airlifts for the Exercise Ultimate Reach mission, refuelling C-17s carrying over 300 coalition paratroopers. In 2019, the KC-10 conducted tactical air-refueling (TAR) missions with CV-22 Ospreys over the US.
Transition to the KC-46A Pegasus
While the retirement of the KC-10 marks the end of an era, the US Air Force is looking ahead by introducing the KC-46A Pegasus. As of September 2024, 88 KC-46s had been delivered.
The KC-46A Pegasus brings capabilities to the Air Force’s refuelling missions, including increased fuel capacity. In 2015, Northrop Grumman delivered the 150th KC-10 Extender to the US Air Force.
The KC-10’s final destination will be the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (AMARG) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. Known as “America’s Airpower Reservoir,” AMARG will provide parts reclamation and aircraft storage.
With the KC-46 poised to build on this history, the future of US air refuelling sits with the KC-46 as it continues to support American and allied operations worldwide.