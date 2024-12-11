The UK’s Puma HC2 fleet, which performs search and rescue in Brunei, has been axed. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

The UK government is looking at ways to potentially “mitigate” the loss of key functions being performed by the outgoing Puma HC2 fleet based in Brunei and Cyprus, which were unexpectedly axed as part of a cost cutting measure.

It was thought that the 17 medium-lift Puma helicopters, which are operated by the Royal Air Force (RAF), would remain operational until 2026 when their replacement Airbus H145 aircraft are due to begin entering service, of which just six are being acquired.

However, a raft of new cuts to defence platforms has raised the prospect of key functions not having an interim solution between March 2025, when the Puma’s leave service, and the incoming H145 fleet the following year.

Among these roles is the critical function of search and rescue for British forces based in Brunei – home of the British Army’s permanent jungle warfare force.

In separate written answers published on 10 December 2024, two senior UK government defence officials attempted to respond to queries about the possible capability gap in critical missions fulfilled by the Puma fleet, including those in Brunei.

Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard confirmed that the “primary role” of the Puma fleet in Brunei was to provide “search and rescue cover” in support of operational training.

“Defence has taken measures to ensure continued output of operational training in the interim period before Puma’s replacement, H145, enters service from 2026. Key defence tasks will continue to be fulfilled,” Pollard said.

Fielding a similar parliamentary query, Minister for Defence Procurement Maria Eagle said that the Ministry of Defence was “looking to ensure capability gaps on Cyprus or Brunei are either fulfilled by another platform or mitigated by other means”.

Given the nature of the jungle environment in Brunei, it is unclear what possible mitigation could be being referred to in light of the commitment to maintaining key defence tasks.

Jungle warfare: British forces in Brunei

The UK military maintains a sizeable garrison in Brunei, numbering up to 2,000 personnel to provide assistance to service training and maintain capable military force able to operate in jungle environment all year round.

This includes a resident infantry battalion from the British Army along with associated engineer and signals units, and No. 230 Squadron RAF, operating the Puma HC2.

A service life extension of the Puma fleet was considered by the previous UK government in 2023, potentially providing an out-of-service date to around 2027-28, although it was considered dependent on the progress of a replacement aircraft. The RAF’s Puma HC2 fleet were last upgraded in the mid-2010s.

Household Cavalry soldiers testing their reconnaissance skills during a training exercise in the jungles of Brunei in 2017. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright

According to the RAF, the Puma HC2 is capable of carrying 16 passengers, 12 fully equipped troops or up to two tonnes of freight, the latter moved as internal cargo or underslung, or a mix of the two. It can also be fitted with up to six stretchers for operations in the casualty evacuation or medical emergency response team role.

Primarily used as in civil aviation, Airbus’ H145 is a considerably smaller aircraft, able to accommodate up to 10 passengers, or up to two stretchers and three medical crew for emergency medical services missions.

By the same ratio of civilian passengers to military personnel, the H145 could embark around six fully equipped troops.