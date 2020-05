Triumph Group’s subsidiary Triumph Systems & Support has secured a contract extension for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services on an international CH-47 Chinook fleet.

As part of the long-term agreement, the company’s Systems, Electronics and Controls (SEC) will deliver MRO services for the Chinook fleet’s EMC-32T hydromechanical fuel control, technical support and product investigations.

Under the six-year contract, the company will deliver the services out of its West Hartford, Connecticut, US, repair station.

Additionally, the site will design and manufacture the EMC-32T hydromechanical fuel control unit and offer MRO services for the engine component.

Since 2014, Triumph has provided MRO services for engine components for the 60 Chinook aircraft.



SEC designs, develops, manufactures and services fuel pumps, fuel metering units and electronic control systems.

Triumph Systems & Support – Systems Electronics and Controls president Tony Ziotas said: “We are honoured to be awarded another contract that demonstrates our repair and technical expertise on the Chinook engine fuel control.

“Our fuel control products and services are designed to lower cost of ownership and increase time on wing for Chinook operators.”

